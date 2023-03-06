Dan Tyminski and Po’ Ramblin’ Boys for Earl Scruggs Center

Dan Tyminski at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC – photo © Bryce Lafoon

On Saturday evening, March 4, the Dan Tyminski Band performed in Shelby, NC for the Remembering Earl benefit show put on by the Earl Scruggs Center. The event was held at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in beautiful downtown Shelby.

Opening was The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys out of Tennessee. The band played a memorable evening set closing with the classic Foggy Mountain Breakdown.

The show featured audio clips from Scruggs, as well as other artists, talking about Earl Scruggs’ legacy and his contribution to bluegrass music.