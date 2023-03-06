Dan Tyminski and Po’ Ramblin’ Boys for Earl Scruggs Center

Posted on by Bryce LaFoon

Dan Tyminski at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC – photo © Bryce Lafoon

On Saturday evening, March 4, the Dan Tyminski Band performed in Shelby, NC for the Remembering Earl benefit show put on by the Earl Scruggs Center. The event was held at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in beautiful downtown Shelby.

Opening was The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys out of Tennessee. The band played a memorable evening set closing with the classic Foggy Mountain Breakdown.

The show featured audio clips from Scruggs, as well as other artists, talking about Earl Scruggs’ legacy and his contribution to bluegrass music.

Dan Tyminski Band at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
Dan Tyminski Band at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
Dan Tyminski at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
Dan Tyminski Band at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
Jason Davis with The Dan Tyminski Band at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
Dan Tyminski Band at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
Harry Clark with The Dan Tyminski Band at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
Dan Tyminski at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
Maddie Denton and Dan Tyminski at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
Gaven Largent with The Dan Tyminski Band at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
Dan Tyminski at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
Jason Davis with The Dan Tyminski Band at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
Josh Rinkel with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
C.J. Lewandowski with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
Laura Orshaw and Jereme Brown with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
Laura Orshaw and Josh Rinkel with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
Laura Orshaw with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
Jereme Brown with The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon
The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC (3/4/23) - photo © Bryce Lafoon

About the Author

Bryce LaFoon

Bryce is a music and wedding photographer from Asheville, NC. He covers bluegrass events in the south east including, MerleFest, Earl Scruggs Fest, Bristol Rhythm and Roots, and Suwannee roots revival. When Bryce isn’t covering events, he spends his time in the North Carolina mountains with his wife and two boys going on little adventures.

