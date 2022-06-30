Dan Tyminski and Molly Tuttle tackle Church Street Blues

The impact of Tony Rice on bluegrass music has never been in doubt, from his appearance on the seminal The New South album he recorded with J.D. Crowe in 1975, up until health problems forced his retirement a decade ago. But any doubt about his legacy is erased by the number of stellar tribute projects that have been released since Tony passed on Christmas Day of 2020.

Dan Tyminski is the latest to offer up a musical memoriam to Rice in the form of a 5-song EP titled One More Time Before You Go, set to release on July 22. The longtime AKUS guitarist and vocalist brought a number of his Nashville buddies in to cut this project, including Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Josh Williams, Billy Strings, and Gaven Largent, plus Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent.

Released today is a single from the EP, Tyminski’s take on Church Street Blues, a Norman Blake song that Rice made his own in 1983 as the title track of his almost solo album on Sugar Hill Records. Since that time, nearly every acoustic guitarist alive has spent time learning the intricate cross-picked rhythm and lead lines that Tony used to accompany himself, and it has become a “men from the boys” exercise for flat pickers.

Here, Dan pairs with Molly Tuttle to show that it’s a “women from the girls” thing as well. These two recorded the song much as Rice had, but with the duo trading off on the guitar break, and Molly adding harmony to Dan’s lead vocal.

Have a listen…

The complete track listing for One More Time Before You Go includes:

Church Street Blues (featuring Molly Tuttle)

One More Time Before You Go (featuring Jerry Douglas, Todd Phillips, Sam Bush, Josh Williams)

Ten Degrees And Getting Colder (featuring Dailey & Vincent)

Where The Soul Of A Man Never Dies (featuring Billy Strings)

Why You Been Gone So Long (featuring Gaven Largent)

Church Street Blues is available now as a single, and pre-orders and pre-saves for the full EP are enabled online as well.