Dan Kelly passes

We have learned this morning of the sudden passing Wednesday night of Dan Kelly, fiddler, prominent Nashvillian, and member of the popular act, Tennessee Mafia Jug Band.
Details are few at this point, but we have this statement issued by the band a short time ago…
Dan Kenneth Kelly, long time fiddler with the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band passed away last night from a heart attack. Words can’t accurately describe the shock, sadness and sense of loss we’re all feeling right now. Dan loved playing music and played everyday. His joy was watching the many students he’d teach and show how to play the fiddle. It was something near and dear to his heart. Keep his family in your thoughts and definitely send up a prayer for his sweet wife, Cheryl, to give her strength through the coming days. We’ll meet again on far side bank of Jordan.
We will update with additional information as it is available.
R.I.P., Dan Kelly.
