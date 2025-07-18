Dan Eubanks signs with Common Loon Records

Dan Eubanks, who we’ve known as the bassist with Special Consensus this past dozen years, has signed with Common Loon Records as a solo artist.

During this same period, Dan has released a pair of albums of his original material – Dyed in the Wool (2015) and Look What the City’s Done (2019) – and a number of his songs have found their way onto Special C records.

Of course, he will be continuing in his role with the band.

Common Loon owner Justin Stickler says that he finds something quite special Dan’s music.

“Dan brings an emotional depth and technical mastery to his songwriting, as well as a musical ability on the bass that’s absolutely second to none. We’re beyond excited to support his musical vision for this new album, and to help get it out into the world. We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to welcome Dan to the label.”

Stickler further says that their first project with Eubanks is set to hit in the spring of 2026,

Eubanks shared that he has long been a songwriter, and was impressed by Justin’s artist-centered approach.

“Before I joined Special Consensus, I moved to Nashville with the goal of pursuing songwriting. Playing full-time took center stage, and the opportunity to be part of such a respected touring band was one I couldn’t pass up. It’s been rewarding in every way a musician could hope for.

I was struck by Justin Stickler’s commitment to supporting independent music, and the care he puts into every release. I hadn’t seriously considered making another solo record, but watching the label in action sparked the question, ‘What if?’

Work is set to begin soon on Dan’s Common Loon album, including contributions from Aaron Bibelhauser, Jeff Guernsey, and former Special C bandmate Michael Prewitt, who also records for the label.

Eubanks suggests that Prewitt’s recommendation carried a lot of weight with him.

“After a few conversations with Justin and Michael Prewitt, things fell into place. Having admired Aaron and Jeff’s many talents—and after working with them on Michael’s second album—I knew I wanted to collaborate with them further.

Thankfully, they felt the same.”

Expect to hear more about Dan’s next album in the near future.