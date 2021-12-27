Damn The Banjos – new band project from Tim Carter

Nashville banjoist Tim Carter has announced a new project, with a new band, called Damn The Banjos.

It’s not really a bluegrass sound, but it is banjo centered. A new album is nearly finished, Full Speed Ahead, including material written within the group, inspired by a wide range of music these four claim as influences: The Avett Brothers, The Way Down Wanderers, Old Crow Medicine Show, Tom Petty, James Taylor, and John Prine.

Carter plays banjo, mandolin, and guitar, with Mike McAdam on electric guitar, Scotty Huff on bass, and Dann Sherrill on drums and percussion. All four are experienced hands in the Nashville music scene, with touring experience among them with artists like Alison Brown, Vassar Clements, Hayseed Dixie, Steve Earle, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Radney Foster, Bonnie Bramlett, Engelbert Humperdinck, Steve Winwood, The Mavericks, Keith Urban, Jake Owen, and Keb’ Mo’.

They created this video as a promo for both the band and the album, with samples from a number of their new songs included.

You can learn more about Damn The Banjos on their web site.