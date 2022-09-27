Dalton Harper to Skyline Records

Skyline Records, a new Nashville-based bluegrass record label, has announced that Dalton Harper, the silver-throated vocalist with Cedar Hill, has signed an exclusive recording contract with them.

Will McSeveney, owner of Skyline, has pledged his label to releasing only high quality bluegrass music from young, up-and-coming artists worthy of greater attention. Their first project was with mandolinist and vocalist Nick Dumas, and Will is only too pleased to start working with Harper.

“I first met Dalton in Nashville a year or so ago. I heard him in a quiet room at a bluegrass festival, just playing guitar and singing solo. It was one of those moments when you drop what you’re doing and watch. There are very few people that can sing with as much feeling as he does, and equally match that feeling on guitar. I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know him over the past year and I really admire his musical opinions, ideas, and vision. We are already working on material, and I cannot wait to get it cut and released. I know it will be good.”

Dalton has won admiration for his music since he was a teen, performing with his parents and siblings as the Harper Family Band. But as he has matured into a young man, Harper has developed as strong and interesting a voice as we have in bluegrass music, and we agree with McSeveney that he has a bright future in music. He is also a talented songwriter, and we expect to hear some of these compositions on his debut with Skyline.

Speaking of his new partner, Dalton says that he feels like he has found a good home.

“This idea has been brewing for a while, and it was finally time for me to take the next step. My goal is to find a way to express myself, my songs, and my ideas through music. I love performing and I believe I have something unique and great to contribute to this music.”

I truly am excited to work with the team at Skyline. The label and myself share the same musical vision and creative ideas. They’re giving me the space and the autonomy to create my own sound. It sure feels good when you have a team that trusts your ability as an artist, but also pushes and challenges you musically.”

You can get a feel for his vocal prowess in this Dale Haverstick song from the current Cedar Hill album, one called Tend To My Flowers.

Work on Dalton Harper’s first project with Skyline Records is set to begin this fall. This will be one to watch.