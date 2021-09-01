Dallas drops for The Gospel Plowboys

Morning Glory Music has a new single this week for The Gospel Plowboys, the first from their upcoming album with the label.

The Plowboys have become a familiar sight at churches and festivals throughout the southeastern US, with their trademark bibs and white shirts on stage, complementing their heartfelt traditional bluegrass Gospel sound. These boys don’t just talk the talk, they are walking the path of faith, and it comes out in the sincerity of the songs they sing.

Dallas is the name of the track hitting this Friday, written by Michael Jenkins, who sings lead and plays guitar with the group. He is supported by regular bandmates Kris Miller on harmony vocals, Alec McCallister on fiddle, and Andrew Brown on mandolin, bass, and harmony vocals.

Jenkins shared a bit about the song.

“I began writing the song a little over a year ago, and the guys were so gracious to include the song on this upcoming project. Dallas is a true story, and an example of the child-like faith the Bible talks about in coming to know Jesus Christ as our personal savior. This is the first original tune released by The Gospel Plowboys, and we hope people will enjoy and get a special blessing from it. Luke 18:17.”

Have a listen…

Dallas from The Gospel Plowboys will be available on September 3 wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.