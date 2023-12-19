Dale Thomas says goodbye to Hammertowne

Dale Thomas, banjo player with Kentucky’s Hammertowne this past five years, has announced that he will be leaving the band at the end of this year.

He came in to the band in 2019 when original banjoist Brent Pack took his leave.

Guitarist, vocalist, and primary songwriter for the group, David Carroll, says that Dale had made himself an integral part of Hammertowne.

“When Dale came in he had some big shoes to fill, and he did just that. His contribution to Hammertowne in his five year tenure cannot be overstated, including our two most recent recordings, Pictures (2019), and our latest release, You Can Learn a Lot From a Song.

Dale informed us of his decision a couple weeks back, citing the need to devote more time with his two children, and their increased participation in numerous activities. Dale is a wonderful father, and has been an invaluable part of our Hammertowne family… of which he will always remain.

We can’t thank him enough.”

Carroll said that they should have word soon on a new banjo picker.