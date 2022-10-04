Dale Ann Bradley suffers heart attack following World of Bluegrass

After this past week’s World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC, Dale Ann Bradley suffered a heart attack and has been admitted to Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. There she will undergo a triple bypass procedure in the next few days.

Understandably, her shows over the next few months will be postponed until she is back in the pink. The band performed in her stead at The Station Inn on Saturday, but no announcement has been made about whether they will do so going forward.

Bradley’s bandmates Kim Fox and Matt Leadbetter have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to assist Dale Ann until she is back on her feet. With no work for a period of months, and medical bills sure to pile up, anything we can provide via donations will be most welcome.

Get well soon, Dale Ann!