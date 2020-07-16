Dale Ann Bradley signs multi-album deal with Pinecastle

Pinecastle Records has announced the re-signing of Dale Ann Bradley, surely among the most enduring singers in bluegrass music, to a multi-album deal with the label. She is starting work this month on the first project of this new contract, with a release date yet to be established.

Bradley, winner of five Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the IBMA, says that she has spent much of the recent COVID-19-related down time writing and arranging new material, which she is eager to share with fans around the world.

She adds that the continued backing from the label gives her great confidence for the future.

“I’m so thrilled about my home with Pinecastle Records! When an artist has the support, care, and creative freedom that Lonnie Lassiter and Ethan Burkhardt provide for their artists, that’s a dream come true. An artist may search a long time in a career for such a place. This new collection of songs that we will record soon, is a project that the band, label, and myself is ‘Charged Up’ about! I hope all audiences find something in the mix that strikes the heart strings. I pray I’m blessed, for many years to come, to make music with these folks.”

Working in the studio with Dale Ann is her current touring band, Matt Leadbetter on reso-guitar, Kim Fox on guitar and vocals, Pinecastle CEO Ethan Burkhardt on bass, and Mike Sumner on banjo. She can’t wait to get back on stage with them as soon as possible later this year.

Pinecastle Records owner Lonnie Lassiter expressed his pleasure at continuing their relationship with Bradley.

“We’re so excited to continue working with Dale Ann for years to come. She has a proven track record for creating and writing great music, and her voice is one of the most distinctive in the entire bluegrass genre. As she enters the next phase of her career, we’re happy to be a part of the journey, as she continues doing what she does best, which is entertain fans!”

Here’s a look at the title track from her previous album, The Hard Way.