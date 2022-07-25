Dale Ann Bradley releases The Sun Is Going To Shine, with JP Pennington

Skip to content
Pinecastle Records has a new single today for Dale Ann Bradley, one of the most enduringly poignant and compelling vocalists in bluegrass music. It comes from her next Pinecastle project, Kentucky For Me, expected later in 2022. As the title suggests, the album is a love later to her native home, its rich history of bluegrass music, and the people who live there.
Released today is
a duet with Dale Ann's fellow Kentuckian, JP Pennington, who country music lovers know as a member of Exile.
She says that it’s just the thing to help bring you up when things are down.
“This song is so full of hope, and how hope can help us recover from life’s storms. Recording this with JP Pennington, the song’s writer, was one of the absolute joys of my musical times.”
Pennington takes the first verse as he and Bradley trade off throughout, and harmonize beautifully on the chorus with Kim Fox, on this acoustic country cum bluegrass ballad. They are supported by Michael Cleveland on fiddle, Alison Brown on banjo, Tony Wray on mandolin, and Ethan Burkhardt on bass. JP handles the guitar.

The Sun Is Going To Shine is available now from popular download ad streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
