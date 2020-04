Dale Ann Bradley drops Because He Loved Me video for Easter

Pinecastle Records has released a music video today from Dale Ann Bradley, especially in time for the Easter weekend.

It’s one from her self-titled album, a popular Gospel song called Because He Loved Me. It tells the story we commemorate beginning today on Good Friday, of the passion death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, in waltz time.

Thanks to Dale Ann and Pinecastle for sharing this song at a time when so many people are enduring strained options and resources.