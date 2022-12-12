Dale Ann Bradley checks in

The whole bluegrass world has been anxiously awaiting news from Dale Ann Bradley, after her having suffered a heart attack following the World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh earlier this year.

We heard from her yesterday, and she wanted to pass along this wonderful report…

“Hello to everyone. Two months ago now, I had a heart attack and triple bypass surgery. Thanks to the emergency room staff at both Middleboro, Kentucky’s ARH, and London, Ketucky’s St. Joe’s, along with the surgeons and nurses at Lexington, Kentucky’s St. Joe’s – but mostly God’s grace and timing – they’ve patched me up.

Bluegrass Today has been gracious in letting me use this venue to express to my deep gratitude to all of you Dear people for the Love and Prayers you have sent up for me. The help you’ve given has allowed me the time to heal and get back on my feet.

I have no words to express how grateful I am to all of you! We’re planning a 2023 tour schedule and hope to see you on the road. I pray that all of you have a most Blessed Christmas and New Year!”

Dale Ann says that she hopes to be back on stage in early February. Great news!