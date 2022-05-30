Daily DELights from DelFest ’22 – Day 3

Here are few DELights from DelFest 2022 Day 3 to give you a flavor of this fabulous fest in Cumberland, Maryland. Of course, there is oh-so much more happening at this DELightful festival. This only captures a few snippets to provide you a tiny window into life in DELland.

Steve Poltz Stories and Songs

Cheery long blond hair. Cheery bright yellow shirt. Cheery enormous smile. Cheery picking, strumming, and bopping around the room. Steve Poltz had all in the DelFest Music Hall, wildly grinning, doubling over with laughter, singing along, and then jumping to our feet to beg for more early Saturday. What a way to set the foundation for a fabulous DelFest Day 3!

Steve regaled us with tales of Elvis on the tarmac, taking John Prine on a ride, surfing in Mexico with Jewel, and baseball. He sang us a wonderfully intense Lake Marie, his co-authored song You Were Meant for Me, and his Quarantine Blues. He brought fellow magical funster Joe Craven up to play with him. Craven ended up singing one set of lyrics as a chicken. People practically hit the floor they were laughing so hard. Steve’s set was straight-up entertainment from start to finish. Fun, moving, oh-so memorable.

Catch Steve Poltz anytime you can. He is a walking ray of sunshine.

The Travelin’ McCourys Closing Out the Mainstage

It is always a treat to see the McCoury boys thrown down. And, man did they on Saturday night. They absolutely killed it. Throngs were on the field dancing and singing along. They slayed the barn burner, White-Wheeled Limousine, and got the masses shouting along with a fun rendition of Fifty Ways to Leave Your Lover. Ronnie and Robbie’s picking was off the charts (of course). Jason Carter’s fiddling recharged everyone’s batteries, and his spectacular low voice grabbed the depth of our souls. Alan Bartram’s onward pulse kept our blood flowing fast. And, when he sang Whole of the Moon, we gasped with delight. What a fabulous night!

California HoneyDrops Dropping Some Deep Funk on Us

And, now for something completely different — fantastically, ecstatically different. Two saxophones, trumpet, trombone, keyboard, washboard, guitar, cowbell. I could go on. Myriad fun instruments. Unbelievable, celebratory energy. The California HoneyDrops crushed it on Saturday eve. All in earshot were boogying their muddy feet off. Smiles everywhere. A little bit of funk, a little bit of soul, a little bit of R&B, a little bit of New Orleans. A whole lotta love.

The California HoneyDrops are playing the smaller, party Potomac Stage later today. If you’re not already limbering up to bust some more wild dance moves, I suggest you start stat. See you there!