Daily Banjo Licks offers a lick a day for banjo pickers

Noted banjo instructor, and current banjo picker with Woody Platt and Zoe & Cloyd, Bennet Sullivan, has launched a new instructional series online, DailyBanjoLicks.com.

The concept couldn’t be simpler. For a low monthly fee of $8, subscribers get a new lick on video every day to work into their playing. Bennett first presents the lick in context, using popular songs we all should know, with a big lick icon popping up to show when the new lick begins.

Then Sullivan plays the lick in isolation, both fast and slow. Subscribers also get tab for each lick. A split screen video is used to show the left and right hands separately.

Bennett created this short video to explain how it works.

You can subscribe to Daily Banjo Licks for only $8/month, and Bennett is offering Bluegrass Today readers a promo code for 50% off their first month. Just use code BGT1MO50OFF when you sign up.

Sounds like a great way to build up your repertoire.