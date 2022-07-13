Dailey & Vincent sign with Conway Entertainment Group

Jaimie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, known professionally as Dailey & Vincent, have signed an exclusive representation agreement with Conway Entertainment Group in Nashville. The agency currently works with The Steeldrivers, Randy Travis, Johnny Rivers, and several other top line acts.

The move coincides with the upcoming release of their first all country album, Let’s Sing Some Country, set to hit on September 16.

Tony Conway, President of CEG, says that Dailey & Vincent epitomize the sort of artists they seek to manage.

“Our goal, and mine personally, is to work with and represent the most outstanding, the most professional, and the most entertaining musicians, songwriters and vocalists that exist. We are so excited to be able to work with Dailey & Vincent who are certified A+ in all of those areas. We are honored to oversee their touring worldwide.”

Conway Entertainment Group is a full service agency, with assistance to their clients in live events, tour support, booking, and talent management. Based on Tony’s 40 years in the industry, starting as an agent with Buddy Lee Attractions and working his way up to CEO, before launching his own firm in 2009 building CEG to a highly specialized boutique agency negotiating major licensing, film, and TV projects in Nashville. For the past decade he has had the help of Brandon Mauldin, Senior Vice President, and a team of aggressive agents.

Darrin feels like they have found a fine new home.

“We are proud to be the new kids represented by the team at Tony Conway’s CEG. With a deep history as an agency and management company, we’re looking forward to a bright and prosperous future together.”

Jamie agrees, finding CEG on top of where the music business is headed.

“In a fast-changing, interdependent world, it’s imperative we surround ourselves and our business with experienced and bona fide professionals who understand the importance of relationships and the continued planning for the challenges the future holds. Conway Entertainment Group not only has the knowledge, but they have the heart and soul for music. That’s one of the many reasons we’re thrilled to sign on with Tony Conway and his impeccable team!”

For information about availability for Dailey & Vincent, contact Conway Entertainment Group online.