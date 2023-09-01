Dailey & Vincent Show to start sixth season on RFD-TV

The sixth season of the popular musical variety program, The Dailey & Vincent Show, is set to premiere next weekend on RFD-TV, carried by most cable and satellite television providers in the US. Hosted by Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, otherwise known as Dailey & Vincent, the show airs on Saturday evenings at 8:30 p.m. (ET), rebroadcasting on Wednesday mornings at 7:00 a.m. and Friday evenings at 10:30 p.m.

The half hour show is packed full with live performances, featuring Jamie and Darrin and their band, along with a new special guest each week. This season is chock full of family, with Jamie’s dad, Johnny Dailey, and Darrin’s sister, Rhonda Vincent, being scheduled in September.

Vincent says that despite their arduous tour schedule, they really enjoy producing this program.

“We get to do a hundred shows every year on the road as Dailey & Vincent, and then, come to the Grand Ole Opry and play for the people. But, to have a TV show that really represents what we do with our band and our friends…we’re so thankful for that opportunity.”

Bluegrass fans need no introduction to Jamie Dailey, who served a lengthy apprenticeship with Doyle Lawson, or Darrin Vincent, who grew up touring with his family in the Sally Mountain Show, and then worked for some time with Ricky Skaggs before partnering up with Dailey. Together they became a top draw on the bluegrass circuit, before expanding their reach into both the classic country and southern gospel markets.

Scheduled to appear on the Dailey & Vincent Show this season are:

September 9 – Johnny Dailey

September 16 – The Vincent Family

September 23 – Rhonda Vincent

September 30 – Bryce Leatherwood

October 7 – Andy Leftwich

October 14 – Larry Gatlin

October 21 – Wendy Moten

October 28 – Pam Tillis

November 4 – Everette

November 11 – Wyatt Ellis

November 18 – The Kody Norris Show

November 25 – T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang (Christmas show)

December 2 – Moe Bandy and Jeannie Seely (Christmas show)

The big Dailey & Vincent American Made Music Festival is set for later this month in Georgia, with a great mix of bluegrass and country entertainers. You can follow all their tour dates on their official web site.