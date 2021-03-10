Dailey & Vincent announce Cumberland River Music Festival

Skip to content
The entertainment powerhouse of Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent has announced a new major festival under the
Dailey & Vincent brand, this time in Jamie’s hometown of Gainesboro, TN.
The inaugural
Dailey & Vincent Cumberland River Music Festival is scheduled for October 8-9, 2021 at the Jackson County Airport. That may not sound like much of a bucolic setting, but Jamie and Darrin insist that you have to see this site to believe it. While enjoying the music, you’ll be greeted by the backdrop of the Jackson County hills, overlooking the Cumberland River.
To date, only a few acts have been named, and they represent the country side of the Dailey & Vincent show. The Oak Ridge Boys are set to perform, along with The Bellamy Brothers, and Jake Hoot, winner of the TV show,
The Voice. But we are assured that many bluegrass artists will be added to the festival lineup over the next few weeks.
Needless to say, Dailey & Vincent will be on stage throughout the two-day event, and a band contest is being organized as well.
Tickets are on sale now for the Dailey & Vincent Cumberland River Music Festival
online, along with information about local accommodations, and other activities of interest in the vicinity.
