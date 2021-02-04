Daddy’s Twin I-Beam video from Steve Thomas & The Time Machine

Bonfire Music Group has released a new video from Steve Thomas & The Time Machine, for Daddy’s Twin I-Beam, one of the tracks on their current album, All Of These Years.

It’s an aggressive and muscular pickup truck song from guitarist Jason Owen, which Steve says is a legit blast from the past.

“With Ford’s 1965 introduction of the Twin I-Beam, they touted several benefits of the new front suspension system including rugged construction, improved wheel alignment, reduced tire wear and front-end maintenance, smoother ride, and better control.

Jason Owen tells the story in this song of a country boy’s new found freedom driving Daddy’s truck on the backroads of Charlotte County, Virginia. Back in a time when gas was cheap, and the girl, she’s pretty! And then there’s Mamma, who worries every time he gets behind the wheel! We hope everyone enjoys this rural American story from a different era of time, and that a good vibe will be had by all with Daddy’s Twin I-Beam.”

Steve and Jason are supported by Chris Wade on banjo, and Josh Matheny on reso-guitar.

All Of These Years is widely available now on Bonfire Music, wherever you stream or download music online. CDs are available directly from the artist.