Daddy’s Shoes video from Gena Britt for Father’s Day

Gena Britt, banjo player and vocalist with Sister Sadie, has released a new music video this week in time for Father’s Day.

It’s one from her recent solo project called Daddy’s Shoes, which she says hit her in a deep and special way. There’s nothing really unique about the relationship between a father and a daughter, since it is repeated over and over across time and space, yet in each individual case it can be the most cherished bond you can experience in life.

Gena says that this song hit her right in that spot, and made a snap decision to include it on the record at the last minute.

“Recording this song and being able to incorporate part of my family into the video was very special for me. On the morning that I was headed to the studio to begin recording Chronicle: Friends & Music, I already had all my songs picked out. I heard Daddy’s Shoes on the way to South Carolina that morning. Sometimes songs will reach out and touch you in such a profound way, and stir up old memories. I lost my dad in 2009 and that’s exactly what happened that morning.

I sobbed halfway to the studio that day. When I got there, I told everyone in the session what had happened to me that morning and they were like, we’ve gotta cut that song. I’m so glad we did. It resonates with me so much and I hope it touches someone else as much as it has me.

I’d like to dedicate this video and song to all the daddy’s out there!”

Britt sings the lead and plays the five, with Dustin Benson on guitar, Darren Nicholson on mandolin, Zak McLamb on bass, and Deanie Richardson on fiddle. Ashley Frank and Nicholson provide harmony vocals.

Daddy’s Shoes was written by Dana Williams & Tim Menzies. The video was created by Melanie Wilson of Wilson Pickin’s Productions.

Both the track and the full album are available wherever you stream or download music online. Copies of Chronicle on CD can be purchased from Gena’s web site.