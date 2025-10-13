Daddy Was A Navy Man video from Chosen Road

Thoroughbred Records and Chosen Road have released a live performance video today of their current single, Daddy Was A Navy Man, in honor of the 250th Anniversary of the US Navy. October 13, 1775 is marked as the official birth of our Navy, having been founded as the Continental Navy by the Continental Congress on this date, later being renamed as the US Navy in 1794.

The song was written by industry veterans Larry Cordle and Larry Shell, and tells of a man called to a seafaring life, composed as a tribute to the courage and honor of Navy personnel over the years, and the pride that their families feel for their sacrifice.

Bandleader Jonathan Buckner says that they feel privileged to share this song.

“At Chosen Road, our music has always been rooted in stories of faith, family, and heritage. Daddy Was a Navy Man is one of those powerful stories. Written by award-winning tunesmiths, it captures the spirit of a generation who stepped forward with courage, often as young men barely out of high school, to defend freedom in some of the darkest days of our nation’s history. These are the stories that shaped families, communities, and the very character of America itself.

As the United States Navy celebrates its 250th anniversary, we count it an honor to release this song as a tribute to the sailors who have stood watch across the centuries. Our prayer is that this song not only honors their legacy, but also reminds all of us of the immense cost of the liberties we hold dear—and of the responsibility we share to protect and cherish those freedoms for generations to come.”

Zach Alvis sings the lead on this track, and in the video, supported by Buckner on bass, Chris Stockwell on reso-guitar, and Tyler Robinson and Bradley Parsons on guitar.

Have a look/listen.

Daddy Was A Navy Man is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.