Daddy and the Old Oak Tree video from Gary Brewer and Dale Ann Bradley

Having just completed Father’s Day celebrations here in the US, the subject of dads is still on everyone’s mind. Like so many of us whose fathers have passed on, Gary Brewer remembers his dad, Finley, quite fondly, not only for all the love and encouragement a parent provides, but for bringing him up in the ways of bluegrass music, something Gary has also shared with his sons.

One of the songs on his current project, 40th Anniversary Celebration, carries this exact theme, and Brewer has created a music video for this time when we recall our fathers. Daddy and the Old Oak Tree features Dale Ann Bradley in duet with Gary on one that stirs precisely these emotions for those who miss their own fathers right now. Gary dedicates this song to his dad, and the video as well.

Brewer says he is thankful for the people who have enjoyed his latest release, and for a return to live performances the summer.

“I feel very blessed and elated at the success of the 40th Anniversary Celebration CD reaching the number one spot again on Billboard charts. I am so excited to see events opening up again, and restrictions lifted and allowing live entertainment. We are pumped up and ready to see our friends and fans as we are performing our 40th Anniversary Celebration Tour.”

You can find more details about this tour by Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers on his web site, where you can also order copies of the 40th Anniversary album.