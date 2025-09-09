D’Addario quick release strap now available for mandolin and banjo

Great news for players of smaller instruments. D’Addario has released a quick release strap accessory that will allow banjo pickers and mandolinists to attach one to their instrument straps.

Called the Small Instrument Quick Release Strap Connector, this inexpensive accessory allows for a simple way to detach straps that have a more permanent installation, such as around a mandolin scroll or headstock, or banjo straps that loop around a bracket. It involves two secure plastic connectors that click together, each with a lace loop at the end.

For most of the contemporary leather straps made for banjo and mandolin these days, this connector would not work without modifications to the strap, but anyone using a strap made for guitar, or one with a tie-on attachment, D’Addario’s new accessory would be a big time saver, especially if you have difficulty fitting a tied-on strap into the case with your instruments.

This video shows the larger version off this strap connector, but the concept is the same with the new smaller one.

D’Addario says that it will also work on ukulele, and any other smaller stringed instrument.

Their new Small Instrument Quick Release Strap Connector sells for $7.99 per unit, and are available at music stores worldwide, or directly from the company online.