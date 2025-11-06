D’Addario introduces IR Mic Mute

D’Addario has introduced a new product that could prove useful and valuable to acoustic and bluegrass performers, especially those who work on stage without a sound engineer.

Their IR Mic Mute is a noise gate/muting attachment that mounts easily between any XLR connector microphone and a standard mic cable. The small device contains an infrared sensor that will mute the microphone anytime the performer moves more than 24 inches away from it, unmuting it whenever they approach the mic again.

It’s phantom powered, so no batteries are required, and nearly every sound console or powered mixer supports this method of providing power to microphones and devices.

Audio pros could also find a use for the IR Mic Mute in live music, public address, or theatrical applications.

The only drawback to quick utilization by semi-pro bluegrass bands may be its price tag of $99.00 per unit.

The D’Addario IR Mic Mute is available from the larger music gear retailers, both in store and online, from Amazon, or directly from the company. See full details online.