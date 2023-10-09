D’Addario adds leather auto lock straps

D’Addario has introduced a new guitar strap that may be of interest to bluegrass pickers. It’s a soft leather strap with their Auto Lock system built in, available in either 2.5” or 3” widths.

The Auto Lock system is spring loaded, so as soon as your strap goes over the pin, the spring releases and holds the strap end firmly in place. They have offered this sort of strap for some time, but have only this month offered in it a quality leather version. Designed in partnership with Ned Steinberger, the locking mechanism won’t release until you push up on it, and for those who prefer to leave straps in place all the time, it’s a very secure option.

The straps sell for $39.99 in the 2.5” or $44.99 in 3”.

They have also introduced a line of Flex Lock Strap Blocks to attach over a strap without any sort of locking mechanism. Sold as a set of four for roughly $5, these were inspired by the original Grolsch bottle cap washer style locks.

Also just introduced is the D’Addario Universal Neck Rest, an inexpensive tool to hold a guitar in place on a shop table for string changing or minor adjustments. They are sold for under $20.

All of these items are available from any full service guitar shop, or directly from D’Addario online.