Dad Down On His Knees video from Crandall Creek

Crandall Creek has released a music video for their current single, Dad Down On His Knees.

The song was written by Mark ‘Brink’ Brinkman and Mark BonDurant, and is sung by Crandall Creek vocalist Abby Latocha. Both Abby and Mark picked up IBMA Award nominations this morning, Brinkman as Songwriter of the Year, and Latocha as Momentum Vocalist.

Brink shared a bit about this song came to be.

“The concept was that for many important times of our lives, our Dad was on his knees – when he proposed to Mom, played with us as kids, and prayed each night for us. We talked about how our fathers had meant so much to us and we wanted to be sure to capture that love in the song.

When we wrote the line ‘no one ever stood so tall as Dad down on his knees we knew we were on to something.”

Once Brinkman shared the demo with his friend, Jerry Andrews, Crandall Creek guitarist, Jerry says that he knew it was destined for their next album.

“While we typically write all of our own music, this song had such a strong and clear message it’s one we wanted to cut. We are honored these two great songwriters put it in our hands.”

In addition to Jerry and Abby, the band includes Kathy Wigman Lesnock on guitar, Dustin Terpenning on banjo, and Mason Atha on bass.

Have a look/listen…

Dad Down On His Knees from Crandall Creek is available now wherever you stream or download music online. This song will also be included on the group’s next album, Handprints on the Glass.