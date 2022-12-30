Curt Gausman to Nothin’ Fancy

In what is certain to be the final personnel change of 2022, Nothin’ Fancy has announced the addition of Curt Gausman to the band on guitar.

Gausman is a returning bluegrass veteran, living in Charlottesville, VA, who had performed with a number of bands in northern Virginia during the 1980s. Perhaps most prominent among his former gigs was with Hobbs and Partners, which also included Mark Delaney, currently on banjo with Danny Paisley, and noted luthier John Paganoni and his son Chris, who had filled in with Nothin’ Fancy several times.

Curt was also the founder of the Hazel River Band who recorded a pair of projects for Hay Holler Records. Until the pandemic shutdowns, he had successfully operated his own tour bus charter company.

He came to Nothin’ Fancy after the departure of Jake Lauzon back in September. Gausman auditioned during the Nothin’ Fancy festival, and impressed the band with his strong tenor singing and solid guitar playing. After joining them on the road at several shows this fall, founders Mike Andes and Chris Sexton have now made it official. Curt is their new guitarist.

His arrival also has allowed the band to return a number of older favorites from their repertoire to the show, especially gospel numbers featuring the vocal blend of Curt, Mike, Chris, and banjo player Jacob Flick on bass.

Mike and Chris, speaking for the band, say that they are pleased to usher Curt in as their newest member.

“As Nothin’ Fancy begins 2023, make sure to come see us at a show and hear what Curt brings to our sound. You’ll be glad you did!

Welcome aboard, Curt. We’re thrilled to have you with us.”

Keep an eye on the Nothin’ Fancy tour schedule online to catch a performance near you.