Curt Chapman leaving Wildfire, retiring from touring

Bluegrass bass players are dropping like flies!

Curt Chapman has told us that he will be leaving Wildfire, a band he founded with Robert Hale two decades ago, and giving up the touring side of the bluegrass music business.

Over a long career, which started when he was just 13 years old, playing bass with Cousin Wilbur in Nashville, Chapman has been part of a number of important and influential groups. He was there with Rickey Wasson in Southern Blend, with J.D. Crowe & The New South, then with Flashback, which was The New South at the time Crowe retired, and with Wildfire.

He has also done more fill-in work than we could list here, helping out many of his friends in bluegrass when they needed a bass man.

Curt says that as he gets older, at 69 years old, touring has lost its charm, and that while he wants to keep playing, it will all be close to his home in Richmond, KY. And oddly enough, he has started playing electric bass with some rock and country artists around home.

“I’m playing some with Pam Perry, and with Derek Isaacs, former lead guitarist with Tantric. He’s a Kentucky boy, and has gotten all excited about playing acoustic guitar in an Americana style.”

Wildfire will continue on once Curt leaves after the 2025 season.

“Doing it together for twenty years and I don’t think we’ve ever had a cross word. Still, it’s sort of bittersweet leaving Robert and Wildfire after all that time.”

These days Chapman is teaching part time at Eastern Kentucky University.

“I’ve never been an educator, but here I am teaching Appalachian Studies!”

It will be a bit odd not seeing Curt Chapman out on the road, but after many long years in bluegrass, he’s earned his rest.

Happy retirement Curt!