Curios coming from Scroggins & Rose – sneak peak at Marvel

Scroggins & Rose is an instrumental duo team featuring Tristan Scroggins and Alisa Rose on mandolin and fiddle, respectively. Given that Tristan is in Nashville and Alisa in San Francisco, they don’t get to perform together as often as they’d like, but they have a second recording, Curios, set for release later this month.

Their style is versatile and conversational, a neat trick with no vocalists, but the interplay between the two artists keeps you focused on their musical discussion throughout each piece. You’ll hear influences that range from bluegrass through more modern new acoustic string music, classical, and traditional fiddle tunes.

All 12 pieces included on Curios were written by Tristan and/or Alison, and recorded in the Downtown Presbyterian Church in Nashville. Dave Sinko engineered with Wes Corbett producing.

Here’s a pre-release listen to the opening track, Marvel, to give a sense of their sound.

<a href=”http://scrogginsandrose.bandcamp.com/album/curios”>Curios by Scroggins & Rose</a>

Curios will release on June 26, and pre-orders are available now from the Scroggins & Rose bandcamp page.

Grace Van’t Hof, banjo player with Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, created the eye-catching artwork for the cover.

Tristan and Alisa want to thank the FreshGrass Foundation, whose grant made the production of this album possible.