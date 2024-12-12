Crying Uncle does TEDx – From Fiddles to Formulas

Northern California’s Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band has made a habit this past several years of impressing music lovers all over the world with their original improvisational bluegrass and new acoustic sound.

While still in their teens and early twenties, these talented young artists have won raves everywhere they go. Teo Quale is on mandolin, his brother Miles plays fiddle, Ian Ly is on guitar, with Andrew Osborn on bass.

Back in 2018, shortly after the band was formed, they did a TEDx Talk, invited by Nashville fiddler Phoebe Hunt. Now as impressive and experienced young men, they have prepared and delivered another TEDx presentation called From Fiddles to Formulas, which includes both live music and dialogue. It was given in Palo Alto, CA last month and draws on their twin pursuits of music and academics, as you will see in the video below.

It’s well worth 13 minutes of your time.

Well done Crying Uncle!