Crooked Road – Steve Erickson

Steve Erickson began his career, not by making music, but as a public relations specialist operating out of Atlanta, New York City, and Washington, DC. However, given a trajectory that includes three previous albums — It’s About Time (2012), Music Tonight (2016), and Moving On (2019) — he’s made it clear that he takes joy in exploring sounds that arose from Appalachian origins.

Consequently, his music is both diverse and distinctive, a sound flush with elements that encompass bluegrass, country, blues, folk, and other elements that are part and parcel of an authentic traditional tapestry. He first found himself on solid footing while playing in a series of regional ensembles, among them, Atlanta’s Truth in Advertising (an apt choice for one who was schooled in PR) and, with Nick Peters, in the Washington, DC duo, Medium Gauge. However, even though he currently focuses on his own individual efforts, he still manages to enlist an able set of musicians to accompany him — in the case of his latest release, Crooked Road, Jason Byrd (guitars), Dudley Connell and Sally Love (backing vocals), Cathy Fink (banjo), Danny Knicely (mandolin), Miles Leider (drums), William Lloyd ((mountain dulcimer), Margo Marxer (penny Whistle), Nick Peters (harmonica, backing vocals), Jim Robeson (electric bass, accordion, backing vocals), Ron Stewart (banjo, fiddle) Ronnie Simpkins (acoustic bass), Fred Travers (dobro), and Bill Starks (piano and organ).

Erickson himself takes center stage on guitar and vocals.

That formidable cast of pickers and players fills out the sound through a series of robust arrangements that never detract from the precision of their performances. The title track itself is a joyful and jubilant praise of bluegrass — its history, traditions, and powers of pure expression. So too, Blue Horizon details the story of the nation’s first settlers who took “a journey from there to here.”

That celebratory stance remains undiminished throughout, from the erstwhile entreaty of Lay Me Down Beside My Love and Find A Light, to the pure unadulterated joy that comes from basking in a Perfect Day, or discovering what awaits In the Sweet By and By. Even a slower, decidedly sadder song such as We Don’t Love Us Anymore, rings with a resilience that shines even in the midst of the emotion that naturally follows any single separation. On the other hand, Sweeter on the Vine and Flip Side encourage their listeners to embrace an upward, optimistic view that points towards happier horizons.

Taken as a whole, Crooked Road provides a promising path forward, courtesy of beautiful melodies and lyrics that sing and resonate throughout. It would be hard to imagine a more thoroughly satisfying set of songs.