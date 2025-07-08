Crooked River Gathering launches in Maine

As many folks already know, Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, founded by Patti Crooker in 1979, held its final festival in 2024. The property in Thomas Point, Maine was sold, and the new owners will not be continuing the Labor Day festival. Fortunately, a group of TPB festival goers, along with the promoters of Ossipee Valley Music Festival, Bill Johnson and Molly McKenna, got together in early March to discuss options for creating a new festival over Labor Day weekend in Maine, and the Crooked River Gathering was born.

Shari Elder, long-time promoter of Thomas Point Beach and a founding member of the new festival, says that Crooked River Gathering is not meant to replace TPB. She explains, “This event will not try to become a ‘replacement’ for what TPB offered. It cannot. However, it will be held on the same weekend, in southern Maine, and will include a presentation of bluegrass music among other things.”

The dates for the festival are August 28-31 with pre-event camping starting on Sunday the 24th.

The idea for the festival began with a group from Thomas Point Beach, Manic Mountain Boys. They are a community of long-time TPB lovers who were crushed by the festival’s end, but who also recognized an opportunity to start something new. The group shared a common vision but needed help fleshing out the details and figuring out the complicated logistics of holding a musical festival. For help they turned to the leadership behind the non-profit North Atlantic Arts Alliance, producers of Ossipee Valley String Camp and the Ossipee Valley Music Festival, Johnson and Mckenna. In March, everyone gathered at a popular barbeque joint, Mr. Sippy’s, in Portsmouth, NH and they began to hammer out all the possibilities.

Hosted by The North Atlantic Arts Alliance, the Gathering will be held over four days in Hiram, Maine. The inaugural festival will include national bluegrass favorites Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter, The Rock Hearts, as well as popular regional bands like Two Runner, Beg Steal or Borrow, Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection, the Hazel Project, amongst many others.

Camping options will include 30-amp electric sites with water and rustic site camping. There will also be vendors, food trucks, craft beer, and workshops. Unique to this festival will be homesteading/DIY skill shares and demonstrations. The promoters want the gathering to be a celebration of the bluegrass and old-time music community who love music, and also have a deep appreciation for homesteading and artisan creativity.

Skill share workshops include herbalism, sourdough fermentation, dried floral wreathmaking, and Mushroom ID walks. Demonstrations include guitar building, silversmithing, and others yet to be announced. The promoters ask that you check back to their website as other artists’ demonstrations and skill shares confirm their attendance.

A robust farmers market will also be present for campers who are looking for fruit, veggies, flowers, and more. Those who want to enjoy a wide selection of beers, hard cider, and wine will find the libations at the festival pub called the Crooked Corner.

As a fiddle player who loves jamming, I was excited to hear that the main stage acts will finish at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and 8:00 p.m. Friday-Sunday. This will give campground jammers like me an early start on jamming without missing any of the main stage acts.

Another important detail for campers is the benefit of flush restrooms and hot showers. Dogs are also welcome, but must remain in designated areas, and are not allowed at the main stage. There will be a quiet camping area as well as limited use of generators. Campfires are allowed, and the promoters encourage folks to bring a raised ring to contain the flames. There will also be open mic sessions.

The festival will take place on two adjacent properties, The Crooked River Woodland and the Ossipee Fairgrounds located in Hiram, Maine at 351 South Miram Road, 04041. There are several different options for tickets. Check the website for details. If you have any questions, contact the organizers by email. Of course, volunteers are encouraged to reach out as are other interested vendors, farmers and workshop hosts.

It is rare to find a new bluegrass/old time gathering with so much to offer. The promoters are excited, and of course a bit anxious. It takes a leap of faith, and belief in what the festival embodies and offers, to take on such an ambitious event. Given their cumulative experience running, hosting, and designing festivals, this one is worth giving it a go!

See you there!