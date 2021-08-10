Creek Bottom Brewery offers special Galax fiddlers convention beers

If you will be among the thousands heading into Galax, VA this week for the 85th annual Old Fiddlers Convention, be sure to stop by Creek Bottom Brewery and pick up one of their two special Old Fiddlers Series beers.

Creek Bottom has been a fixture in Galax for craft beer enthusiasts since 2013, offering locally-made beers right downtown in a brick oven pizza, brew pub environment. They serve a variety of their own concoctions on tap, as well as canned to drink later. And they been bluegrass music supporters right from the start, hosting live pickin’s during the week, and regional bands on the weekends.

Their two special Old Fiddlers brews for 2021 are available by draft in the brew pub, or in 16 oz takeaway cans. And with an eye towards the container design, every bluegrass picker will want to have one of these in the house.

Here is how they detail these two special offerings.

RB3 Flathead Pilsner

Crisp, Clean, and Clear is how to describe our easy drinking Pilsner with a 5.5% ABV.

D28 – Hazy IPA

A juicy and well balanced tropically hopped IPA with Citra, Azacca, and a bit of Mozaic, creating this uniquely flavored haze IPA coming in at 6.5% ABV.

The company was launched by John Ayers, who has been a craft brewer since 2006, initially brewing at home, and gradually expanding until he felt his skills were on par with the big boys. Once his web and networking company, ProNets, was on its feet, John opened Creek Bottom, sensing that Galax was ready to embrace the craft beer craze that is sweeping the US.

At this time, the company is not distributing Creek Bottom brews outside of Galax, but we are told that this in in the works. But for now, if you want to enjoy a cold RB3 Flathead or D28 IPA, you’ll have to grab one in town. The brewery is roughly a mile from Felts Park, so if you are planning to be there for the festival, be sure to make a stop at Creek Bottom as well.

They are also hosting live bluegrass music in the restaurant all week, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. each day through the 13th.

Hats of to Creek Bottom Brewery for their embrace of the venerable Old Fiddlers Convention