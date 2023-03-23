Crash and Burn drops for Nothin’ Fancy

Mountain Fever has a new single for Nothin’ Fancy, the second from their upcoming sixth album with the label, Here We Go Again, expected later this year.

Like many of the band’s songs, Crash and Burn was written by founder, mandolinist, and lead singer, Mike Andes, who has helmed the group since 1994. Since launching nearly 30 years ago, they have produced 18 full length projects as Nothin’ Fancy.

They have also hosted their own bluegrass festival this past 20 years in central Virginia, held in September at Glenn Maury Park.

Andes says this one has been in the hopper for some time.

“As many songwriters will tell you, an upbeat song is the hardest to write. I wrote this tune several years ago in an attempt to get that upbeat feel. The song lends itself to two people fooling around with romantic notions knowing their relationship is only gonna Crash and Burn. With the help of our producer Aaron Ramsey, we got the right feel for the song, and I’m glad it has been recorded.”

With Mike on mandolin, support comes from Chris Sexton on fiddle, Jacob Lauzon on guitar, James Cox on bass, and Jacob Flick on banjo. Harmony vocals are provided by Sexton and guest singer, Amanda Cook.

Check it out…

Crash and Burn is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.