Crandall Creek New Year’s Eve concert available online

While most of us were enjoying a day off on December 31 and celebrating the end of a dismal year, West Virginia’s Crandall Creek was broadcasting a live concert online.

Despite the lockdowns, the band actually had a pretty good year. Their album, Headed South, was warmly received by radio and fans alike, and while they experienced some personnel changes, Crandall Creek has kept rolling right along.

Here’s the video they shared over the holiday weekend, with an up-close look at the current band and their new sound.

Jerry Andrews is on guitar, Kathy Wigman Lesnock and Abby Latocha are on vocals, Dustin Terpenning on banjo, Trish Imbrogno on bass, and Wyatt Kidd on fiddle.

Enjoy.