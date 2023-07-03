Crandall Creek comes riding in with Love The Thrill

West Virginia’s Crandall Creek is back this week with a new single, and a new lead singer.

Carly Greer has joined the band on mandolin and vocals. She has been singing country music since she was a girl, and made her first Nashville recording at only 14. Greer discovered bluegrass only recently through a producer she was working with, and is now all in on the genre.

This latest single, Love The Thrill, is a hard charging number co-written by the band: Kathy Wigman Lesnock, Jerry Andrews, Jamie Peck, and Carly Greer, who takes the lead.

Bandleader Andrews says that Crandall Creek has been revitalized by their newest member.

“We are so thrilled to have Carly’s energy, spunk, and distinctive voice that she brings to the band, and to bluegrass music.”

Helping out on the track are Andy Leftwich (guitar, mandolin, and fiddle), Darrin Vincent (bass), Mike Scott (banjo), and Josh Swift (reso-guitar).

Love The Thrill is a fast moving grasser about taking risks, just for the thrill of it.

Have a listen…

Love The Thrill from Crandall Creek is available now from popular download and streaming services online, or for download directly from the band.

Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.