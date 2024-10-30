Crandall Creek big bluegrass winners at the 2024 Josie Music Awards

Here’s a nice coincidence for you. West Virginia’s Crandall Creek has two new singles released this fall, and they picked up two trophies over the weekend at the 2024 Josie Music Awards Show in Nashville. These annual honors are presented to independent artists who submit to be judged by a panel of music industry professionals, and unlike many similar organizations, there is no cost to participate.

Dozens of awards were given on October 28 at the Grand Ole Opry House, and while bluegrass didn’t represent the bulk of the honorees, it did get a considerable amount of stage time.

Crandall Creek won awards in two categories, Group of the Year (Bluegrass) and Music Video of the Year for their song, Just 18. Founder Jerry Andrews, along with vocalist Carly Greer and banjo man Dustin Terpenning were on hand to accept.

So with laurels in hand, let’s look at the band’s two new singles before we dive into other grassers who won at the Josies.

First up is Color Me Blue, written by Jerry Andrews and co-founder Kathy Wigman. It’s a swingy bluegrass number sung by Greer, with Jerry on guitar, and Dustin on banjo, along with guests Andy Leftwich on mandolin and fiddle, and Darrin Vincent on bass.

Also new this month is a gospel track which Jerry wrote called Little White Church, recorded with the same personnel.

Also getting nods from the Josie Music Awards were:

John McEuen received a Musician’s Lifetime Career Award

William Goodwin won for Vocalist of the Year Bluegrass

Jonathan Goodwin won for Vocalist of the Year Christian/Gospel/Inspirational Male

Randall Franks won for Musician of the Year Violin/Fiddle

Edgar Loudermilk won for Musician of the Year Bass/Upright Bass

Daniel Grindstaff won for Musician of the Year Banjo

John Dennie won for Song of the Year – Bluegrass with The Legend of Cooter Brown

Congratulations and well done all!

Remember, you can’t win if you don’t enter. More information on the Josie Music Awards can be found online.