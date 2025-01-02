Crabbuckit drops for Echo Valley

Alternative rap isn’t the most likely source for bluegrass covers, even less so for a clean-cut family band.

But that is exactly what Echo Valley has chosen for their latest single, going with Crabbuckit, a 2004 release from Kevin Brereton, more commonly known as k-os. The seeming paradox of covering a rap number is explained by the fact that k-os made his name by avoiding the glorification of violence, greed, and carnality that characterizes modern rap and hip hop, focusing instead on more positive messages.

Crabbuckit is basically about keeping your head up and not letting things get you down, with a repeated line, “No time to get down ’cause I’m moving up.” Like the original, Echo Valley starts their cut with just the bass, and a mandolin chop substituting for finger snaps, before dropping into a swing beat. Instead of a rapped lyric, though, here we get three-part sibling harmony, a la The Andrews Sisters, throughout the song.

It’s a daring arrangement, but they make it work, turning in a version of Crabbuckit which must surely be a hit on the band’s live shows.

Echo Valley is made up of six Anderson siblings, with banjo player Olivia taking the lead vocal here, with no banjo on the track. Guitarist Lizzy and fiddler Emily sing the close swing-style harmony, with further support from sisters Dolly on mandolin and Emmaline on bass. Brother Dave is on reso-guitar.

See what you think…

Crabbuckit is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.