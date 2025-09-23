COVID follows folks home from World of Bluegrass

Steve Martin, who co-hosted IBMA’s Awards Show on Thursday night, tested positive for COVID the next day, and many others who attended the event in Chattanooga are ill.

The popular comedian, who is 80, canceled two shows in Virginia over the weekend with sidekick Marty Short. “Sadly, I have come down with COVID,” he announced. “I can’t possibly do the show that you deserve. So Marty and I must cancel tonight and tomorrow. But we will return under better circumstances.”

In addition to co-hosting the awards announcement, known as “the biggest night in bluegrass,” Martin was one of hundreds of guests who attended an invitation-only pre-show party. As might be expected, the international celebrity was constantly surrounded by attendees crowded around pop-up bars and tables of appetizers.

By Monday, after IBMA’s inaugural week in Chatanooga ended, Facebook and other social media platforms were seeded with reports of others who either tested positive or announced they were ill. And on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction, Ned Luberecki announced that he was filling in for host Joey Black, saying Black wasn’t feeling well when he left the IBMA event on Friday. He also said that Jaelee Roberts, who won the Gospel Recording of the Year trophy, was also under the weather. When Roberts accepted the award, she was flanked at the podium by Martin and songwriter Kelsi Harrigill.

It wasn’t immediately known if either Roberts or Black actually had COVID. But others, including artist Frank Solivan, self-reported testing positive since leaving Chattanooga. Thankfully, most reported only mild symptoms.

Here’s hoping everyone recovers quickly.