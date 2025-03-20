Covering up Holes from Tina Adair

One of our favorite female vocalists, Tina Adair, has a new single with Engelhardt Music Group. Known as a powerhouse singer, Tina shows a more tender side on this thoughtful ballad, Covering Up Holes, written by Billy Droze and John Meador.

Though she began as a teen artist, Tina was inactive for nearly 20 years while attending college and working in the administration of Belmont College in Nashville. Her return as a founding member of the group, Sister Sadie, revived her reputation as a top rank vocalist, a terrific entertainer, and a truly hilarious stage performer.

Since leaving that outfit she has focused again on a solo career, to great success.

Adair offered an overview of this latest song’s message, which examines a fading love affair and addresses what is missing.

“When Adam Engelhardt first played me this song, I knew immediately that I wanted to record it. Written by two amazing songwriters and artists in their own right, Billy Droze and John Meador, it’s a song that takes you on a journey of a relationship that is questioning why it is still trying to be. Although the lyrics are sad, the melody is beautiful. And in my opinion, the combination of the two is what makes this song so great. I loved getting to record Covering Up Holes and I hope you all love it too!”

She is supported on the track by Cody Kilby and Pat McGrath on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Seth Taylor on mandolin, Ron Stewart on fiddle, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, and Byron House on bass. Harmony vocals were supplied by Wes Hightower.

Check it out…

Covering Up Holes is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to contact EMG or Wilkson Pickins Promotions for an airplay copy.