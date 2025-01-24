Court’n Katie drops for Crandall Creek

West Virginia’s Crandall Creek is back with a new single, Court’n Katie, a somber mountain ballad with distinct overtones of foul play.

Greg Blake of Special Consensus, who recently collaborated with Crandall Creek for a duet on Lazy Sunday, offered high praise for this latest release, written by guitarist Jerry Andrews and vocalist Carly Greer.

“The haunting new single, Court’n Katie, by Crandall Creek, is another fine example of the band’s skill in collaborative writing, spearheaded by Jerry Andrews and the ability of their lead singer, Carly Greer, to make you stop whatever you’re doing and listen all the way to the end of the ballad, and leave you wanting more. This new offering from the band is a welcome addition to the category of Appalachian dark ballads depicting the hard life of the mountain folk.”

Performing on the track are Crandall Creekers Andrews on guitar, Greer on vocal, and Dustin Terpenning on banjo, with guests Andy Leftwich on fiddle, mandolin, and lead guitar, and Darin Vincent on bass.

Give it a listen…

Court’n Katie is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.