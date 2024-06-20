County Wishing Well from Volume Five

Volume Five is sharing another track from their next Mountain Fever Records as a single, one written by Josh Miller called County Wishing Well.

As always, it’s sung by fiddler Glen Harrell, as he relates this piece of historical fiction about a man who lived through some of the biggest events of the 20th century, and how it affected what he cared for most of all. Miller fit all that in to a wonderfully cheery sounding bluegrass song.

Glen says that’s what he admires most about this one.

“Josh Miller has always been one of my favorite musicians and songwriters because of his approach to songwriting and creating melodies. I love County Wishing Well because of its depiction of the life of someone gone off to war, and what they experienced during wartime, including their vivid and precious memories of home.”

Studio support came from Harrell’s regular bandmates, Jason Burleson on guitar, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, Chris Wade on banjo, and Jason Eller on bass. Jeff Partin joins them on reso-guitar, who also engineered, mixed, and mastered the track. Burleson and Ramsey sang harmony.

It’s a fine song, bringing some lyrical seriousness to the fore. Have a listen…

County Wishing Well is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.