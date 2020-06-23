County Fool from Boone & Foster

Skip to content
Boone & Foster. No… it’s not a real estate agency, or a law firm. Though it’s a name that could comfortably fit either one.
It’s Troy Boone and Frosty Foster, the newest young bluegrass team signed by
Mountain Fever Records. They have just released a crackerjack of a single which epitomizes the sort of aggressive, take no prisoners, smash and grab grass favored by many young artists these days. It’s an in your face, front of the beat, no apologies sound played with confidence and authority – and extremely satisfying and enjoyable to the ear.
Troy and Frosty (Aaron) started playing together at the Ole Smoky Moonshine distilleries in east Tennessee, performing on stage as Dreamcatcher. In 2016, Troy took the mandolin gig with Sideline and last year, Foster took one on guitar with Amanda Cook. Now Troy is married to Amanda’s banjo picker, Carolyn VanLierop, and has joined that band as well.
For their upcoming album with Mountain Fever,
Smoky Mountain Favorites, Boone & Foster have enlisted Daniel Greeson on fiddle, Brady Wallen on banjo, and Aaron Ramsey on bass.
The single is
, written by Patrick McDougal, a go straight to ‘you know where’ song that tells an unfaithful lover that he is gone, with a skipped beat, crooked measure twist. Long time bluegrass fans may recall that Alan Bibey also cut this track 20 years ago on his County Fool In The Blue Room record for Sugar Hill.
Have a listen…
County Fool is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.
