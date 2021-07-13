Country Side of Heaven from Larry Stephenson Band

The Larry Stephenson Band has just released their latest album, Retrospective (LSB Live), a compilation of live recordings Larry has made over his 32 year career as a bandleader. The live takes were captured at both indoor and outdoor events, and offer a unique sort of “greatest hits” project for one of bluegrass music’s most enduring entertainers.

Retrospective includes many different version of LSB, with several band members who have gone on to establish themselves as artists in their own right. On the record’s 14 tracks, you’ll hear Stephenson out front, supported by the likes of Jason Barie, Kristin Scott Benson, Dustin Benson, Brian Blaylock, Nick Dauphinais, Eddie Faris, Mickey Harris, Kenny Ingram, Colby Laney, Kyle Perkins, Kevin Richardson, Danny Stewart, Matt Wright, and Derek Vaden.

Larry has agreed to feature the first single from the new live album with Bluegrass Today readers, a lovely medium tempo number called Country Side of Heaven (Where The Bluegrass Music Flows), a classic from the Reno & Smiley catalog.

Have a listen.

Both Country Side of Heaven and the full Retrospective album are available now wherever you stream or download music online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from Larry’s web site, and he is offering autographed copies for the first 100 sold.