Country Road TV adds Bluegrass Ridge

Country Road TV, the online country music and lifestyle channel, will now include programs from Bluegrass Ridge, which features bluegrass music videos and interviews with top performers.

The weekly show is hosted by Daniel and Carolyn Routh of Nu-Blu, and can always be counted on to keep you up to date with new video releases in the bluegrass world. They also provide discussion segments with your favorite bluegrass artists, and even behind the scenes footage from video shoots.

Adam Black, Co-Founder and COO of the Country Road TV subscription network, says that he is happy to see the show added to their bluegrass programming.

“We are so delighted to include Bluegrass Ridge as part of the ongoing show offerings from CJM Productions on Country Road TV. This series reveals the producer’s true love of music, particularly bluegrass. The performances are excellent and fun to watch. This is exactly the type of content our viewers want.”

Country Road TV is offered to subscribers for $9.99 per month, and can be accessed by any smart TV or device (ROKU, AppleTV, Fire) connected to the internet. Other bluegrass offerings include The 615 Hideaway, Reno’s Old Time Music, and the Family Reunion series Simply Bluegrass and Grassroots to Bluegrass.

Jeff Moseley, Founder and President of CJM Productions who creates and produces Bluegrass Ridge, thinks the show is a perfect fit for CRTV.

“I am thrilled that Bluegrass Ridge, is now also part of Country Road TV and it’s music based, family friendly programs. Bluegrass Ridge hosts, Daniel and Carolyn Routh of Nu-Blu bring to the viewers the best bluegrass music videos and artist interviews weekly. Bluegrass Ridge has been delivering and supporting bluegrass music for over a decade and we look forward to many more years to come!”

More information about Country Road TV can be found online.