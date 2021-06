Country Gentlemen Tribute Band to Patuxent Music

Patuxent Music has signed The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band to record their first new album since the death of their founder, Bill Yates, in 2015.

On this next project, unlike their previous efforts which focused on revisiting classic Country Gentlemen material, the guys will record songs that the Gents never did, but in their distinctive style. Over the past decade or so, the Tribute Band has developed a remarkably similar sound, with members that very closely resemble the singing styles of Charlie Waller and John Duffey.

In their live performances, you’ll hear the band – consisting of Mike Phipps on guitar, Dave Propst on mandolin, Lynwood Lunsford on banjo, Eric Troutman on bass, and Geoff Gay on reso-guitar.

Phipps tells us that they plan to get in the studio sometime this summer, so there should be more news on their next record soon.