Country Current auditioning for bluegrass lead vocalist/guitarist

Country Current, the US Navy’s only professional bluegrass and country music band, is currently auditioning for a lead vocalist who can play rhythm guitar. This is a unique opportunity for a qualified person, with great pay and benefits, plus the support of a strong team.

The position is open to anyone aged 18-39 who can pass the Navy’s medical readiness and physical appearance requirements. The successful candidate will receive a starting salary between $62,065-$66,925 (E-6) after completing basic training, along with 30 days of annual leave and other military benefits. Enlistment bonuses up to $10,000 may be available, as well as student loan repayment up to $65,000.

Auditions will begin soon, with a deadline of November 8 to submit an application. For the first round of auditions, you must include an audio recording of yourself singing lead and playing rhythm guitar on three bluegrass and/or country songs, lasting no longer than 12 minutes.

This position is open to male or female vocalists, and the ability to front a show or serve as an MC is a big plus.

Kenny Ray Horton, who has served in this spot for 20 years, is retiring, and the band needs to bring on someone and be ready for live appearances in 2021. Horton will join an impressive list of retired Country Current members, including banjo legend Bill Emerson, mandolinist and band leader Frank Solivan, singer and songwriter Wayne Taylor, and banjo player Keith Arneson.

To request an audition, simply email your resume to the US Navy Band program, and you will receive instructions on how to submit an electronic recording. Final auditions will be held in Washington, DC, and will be by invitation.

Here’s a socially-distanced video the current group made back in June.

Further details about Navy Band auditions can be found online.