Country Christmas from Colin Gordon-Farleigh

Colin Gordon-Farleigh is a retired minister in the Presbyterian Church of Wales, who also writes and sings bluegrass and traditional country music from his home in Cheshire.

This year, he has released an EP of Christmas music, Country Christmas, made up of four lesser known classics, and one of his originals. All are performed with bluegrass instrumentation, featuring Colin’s distinctive voice.

He created this video overview of the album, with brief samples of each of the tracks.

Country Christmas is available on CD and for download from his label, Sheer Joy Music, online.

