Country Boy Rock ‘N Roll video from Wyatt Ellis

From Reno & Smiley through Marty Stuart, we have a supercharged 2025 cut of Country Boy Rock ‘N Roll from teen bluegrass sensation Wyatt Ellis.

When Don and Red recorded the song in 1956, it was Don’s answer to the sudden popularity of Elvis Presley, then fairly new on the scene. Little did they know that the demand for this new sound that Elvis epitomized was to doom bluegrass to tough times for the next 15 years, until the emergence of bluegrass festivals in the mid-to-late ’60s threw out a lifeline.

Ellis, whose parents weren’t even born in ’56, has given the Reno & Smily classic an updated vibe, with Trey Hensley joining Wyatt to play Don’s guitar part, and singing duet harmony.

Michael Cleveland also joins in on fiddle to supplement Wyatt’s touring band members Gibson Davis on banjo and Sarah Griffin on bass. Noah Goebel plays twin to Cleveland’s fiddle. Ellis, of course, plays mandolin and sings the lead.

Here is the music video that accompanies the single release, shot in a film-style wide format.

Country Boy Rock ‘N Roll from Wyatt Ellis is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.