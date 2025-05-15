Could this be the end of the David Mayfield Parade?

In a now-deleted Instagram post, The David Mayfield Parade announced they’d be going on indefinite hiatus, citing “differences in the ring.”

Tensions had reportedly been simmering for some time. With a source close to the band claiming that frontman David Mayfield, a Grammy-nominated showman known for his wild antics—and Steven Moore, a two-time National Bluegrass Banjo Champion, have been butting heads over everything from song arrangements to stage clothes. Both men bring big talent—and even bigger egos—to the table, reportedly forcing the rest of the band—Keith Wallen (mandolin), Ryan Wallen (resonator guitar), and Graham Bell (bass)—to “choose a side.”

The frustration finally boiled over during the filming of the music video for Face Your Life (Mountain Fever Records). What began as a choreographed fight scene between Mayfield and Moore quickly turned into a real altercation, culminating in a full-blown brawl that left the set in chaos. Producer and multi–Grammy Award winner, Tim O’Brien, declined to comment.

This isn’t the band’s first brush with controversy. In 2024, Bluegrass Today reported on fan backlash following the release of the video for Time’s Winding Up. Though the band responded by laughing off the criticism and reading mean comments online, the fallout lingered.

Mountain Fever Records, which signed the Parade in 2024, issued a terse statement: “We are aware of an incident during the filming of the Face Your Life video. The matter is being addressed internally, and we remain committed to supporting the band’s artistic vision.”

Label executive Amanda Cook—who previously praised Mayfield’s showmanship—was reportedly less than pleased, though she also declined to comment further.

“We love each other like brothers,” Mayfield said in a follow-up interview. “And sometimes, brothers punch each other in the face. That’s just bluegrass.”

Rumors are already swirling: solo projects, lawsuits, and even a possible “Rematch Tour.” But sources close to the band insist they’re still touring and releasing original bluegrass music, and any talk of a breakup is pure speculation.

Whatever the future holds, one thing’s certain—you can witness the turbulence on full display in their latest video.